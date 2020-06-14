2 cops slain in Sulu police station gun attack buried following Muslim rites

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Zamboanga del Sur—Two police officers killed in the gun attack of a police station in Sulu town Saturday night were buried at 2 p.m. today, Sunday, June 14, following Islamic rites, a police official said.

Police Colonel Michael Bawayan, Sulu provincial police director, identified the slain policemen as Patrolman Arjun Putalan and Police Corporal Mudar Salamat who died at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, when unidentified men opened fire at the Parang municipal police station in Barangay Poblacion of Parang town, Sulu.

Aside from the two policemen who were killed, three other policemen identified as Police Master Sergeant Hamid Saribbon, Police Senior Master Sergeant Harold Nieva, and Patrolman Delano Villalobos were wounded and were immediately rushed to a hospital where they are still confined.

The incident was the first attack on a police station in Sulu by lawless groups during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bayawan said aside from pursuit operatives, they had also dispatched intelligence operatives to Indanan town and areas where the suspects reportedly had fled.

One of the slain police officers was a native of Patikul, Sulu while the other one was of Siasi, Sulu.

