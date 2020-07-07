2 COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital in Ilocos Norte

DAGUPAN CITY –– Two authorized persons outside residence (Apor) tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ilocos Norte but both were not listed in the official tally of the province.

In a statement, Ilocos Norte Gov. Matthew Marcos Manotoc on Monday said the two cases are being treated in their province but are not residents.

He said one of them traveled from Quezon City to deliver medical equipment, while the other belongs to a group of skilled workers from Cavite.

The two were tested at the Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center, where the seven people, who came in contact with them, were also tested but yielded negative results.

Manotoc said while the province could not legally lock down its borders to cargo, returning residents, and Apor, the provincial government has strict protocols in place.

These include mandatory quarantine for returning residents and interviews, health checks, and records of all those entering or passing through its borders.

