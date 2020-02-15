2 critical in Cagayan collision

TUGUEGARAO CITY –– A motorcycle rider and his passenger suffered serious injuries after a speeding Innova sports utility vehicle dragged them along a diversion road in Pallua Norte village at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday (Feb. 15), police said.
Lord Kristian Tamayao is under observation at the St. Paul Hospital, while his companion, Kurt Gumabay, was taken to the Cagayan Valley Medical Center, both in this city.
SUV driver Mark Daniel Duran surrendered to the police.
He will be charged for reckless imprudence resulting to double serious physical injuries./lzb
FEATURED STORIES
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.