2 critical in Cagayan collision

TUGUEGARAO CITY –– A motorcycle rider and his passenger suffered serious injuries after a speeding Innova sports utility vehicle dragged them along a diversion road in Pallua Norte village at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday (Feb. 15), police said.

Lord Kristian Tamayao is under observation at the St. Paul Hospital, while his companion, Kurt Gumabay, was taken to the Cagayan Valley Medical Center, both in this city.

SUV driver Mark Daniel Duran surrendered to the police.

He will be charged for reckless imprudence resulting to double serious physical injuries./lzb

