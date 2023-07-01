2 Davao City village officials shot dead

DAVAO CITY—Two village officials were shot dead in Barangay Baganihan in Marilog district here Saturday morning, police said.

Joel Daguinsal Siawan, 37, a barangay kagawad and resident of Purok 7, Pangudlutan; and Ernesto Linog Matalam, 52, an Indigenous People Mandatory Representative (IPMR) and resident of Sitio Namnam, Barangay Baganihan were heading towards the national highway after conducting a tribal ritual in the area when they were attacked.

People who joined the ritual heard gunfire and later saw Siawan and Matalam sparwled on the ground.

The gunfire was reported to have come from the forested area of the village.

Police are still pursuing the suspects.

