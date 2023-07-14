2 dead, 1 hurt in bus-SUV collision in Albay

LEGAZPI CITY — Two people died while another was injured in a head-on collision on Friday between a bus and a sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Oas town in Albay.

Captain Kharren Formales, Albay police spokesperson, said in a report that a Nissan Navara, driven by Nicolas Colon Salcedo, was traveling from this city to Polangui town when it collided with a bus in Barangay Ilaor Sur at 12:20 a.m.

Due to the impact, Salcedo’s vehicle was wrecked and dragged into the creek, Formales said in the report.

Salcedo and his passenger, Franklin Sarte, 19, died while another passenger, Kristel Verga, 23, was hurt.

An initial investigation said the bus, driven by Vicente Tevar, overtook a trailer truck and lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the collision with the approaching SUV, which was on the opposite lane.

The front portion of the bus was damaged, but no injuries were reported.

Both vehicles are now in custody of the Oas police while the investigation go on. INQ

