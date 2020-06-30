2 dead, 3 hurt in Pasig house fire

TWO residents died while three others were injured in a fire that razed a residence in Pasig on Tuesday, authorities said.

The fatalities were identified as Rodolfo Eguillos, 40, and a 10-year old male, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

Three others were injured in the incident: an 18-year-old sustained first degree burns on the face and feet and third degree on both hands; another sustained a first degree on the left foot; while another sustained abrasions on the left leg.

The fire that hit the two-storey home reached its first alarm at 1:13 a.m. put under control at 1:35 a.m. and declared out at 1:50 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.