2 dead, 5 hurt after ex-Army man goes on shooting spree in Cavite

SAN PEDRO CITY — A former member of the Philippine Army ran amok, killing a woman and injuring five others, before taking his own life in Gen. Trias City in Cavite province Sunday morning.

The suspect Junny Palacio, 47, a resident of Barangay (village) Santiago, reportedly ventured into construction after his military stint, but it was not immediately clear how long he had been in the business.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cavite police chief Col. Marlon Santos, quoting witnesses, said a seemingly disgruntled Palacio went out “looking for certain people who were allegedly maligning his reputation as a contractor” in a government housing site at around 8 a.m.

Palacio went to a small wet market and found his “targets” Murharma Bautista, 59, and Alberto Sorio, 57. He shot Bautista dead and injured Sorio, also a retired soldier.

FEATURED STORIES

In the same area, Palacio also shot tricycle driver Recto Marbit, 47, before proceeding to the house of another victim, Pilar Bacaoco, 34, and shot her too. Marbit and Bacaoco were both taken to the hospital.

Santos said responding policemen had just arrived at the scene when Palacio shot the police car and injured Police Chief Master Sgt. Zaldy Espiritu and Staff Master Sgt. Reynante Tan.

The other policemen tried to pacify the suspect but instead of turning himself in, Palacio shot himself dead.

Police recovered a .38 caliber gun from the suspect. Investigation was still ongoing.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ