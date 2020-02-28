2 dead in Camarines Norte road mishap

LEGAZPI CITY – A pedestrian and a motorcycle rider died in a road accident in Labo, Camarines Norte Thursday night, police said Friday.
Lt. Col. Juancho Ibis, Labo police chief, said that at around 6:50 p.m., Cabusay, Delia Necio, 65, was crossing a road in Barangay Cabusay when she was hit the by the motorcycle driven by Aljean Balon, 27, of Barangay Malasugui.
Necio and Balon were badly injured and were brought to Camarines Norte Provincial Hospital in Daet.
Both were declared dead on arrival.
