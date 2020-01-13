2 dead in drinking party turned bloody in Palawan town

CITY OF CALAPAN — An argument during a drinking party turned fatal for a farmer who was shot and killed by relatives of his buddy after defending himself but killing one of his drinking mates in the town of Roxas, Palawan province on Monday (Jan. 13), police said.

Lt. Col. Imelda Tolentino, Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan police information officer, said Bernie Delos Santos, 30, was having a drink with Bobie Latumbo, Alvincent Gregorio and Pagong Deloso at the house of Amay Lachica past midnight at the village of Dumarao when Delos Santos and Latumbo had a heated argument.

Latumbo left and returned with relatives and armed with guns and a bolo.

Delos Santos was attacked by Latumbo but he was able to defend himself and stab Latumbo fatally.

Latumbo’s relatives shot Delos Santos, killing him instantly. The group fled after the shooting. Police are now on the hunt for Delos Santos’ attackers.

