LUCENA CITY — Two motorcyclists died and another one was injured in two road accidents on Friday in Quezon province.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Quezon police reported on Saturday, July 8, that Cedrick Villaverde, who was driving his motorcycle, and his elder brother Ryan, 28, riding pillion, were seriously injured after a Nissan van driven by Antonio Baasis hit their vehicle on the road in Barangay San Isidro at 5:55 p.m.

Cedrick died on the spot from fatal injuries while Ryan suffered a head injury and a broken left leg. Ryan was taken to the Mauban District Hospital.

FEATURED STORIES

The report said Baasis tried to avoid a man on the side of the road who was about to hit his vehicle with a piece of wood and consequently bumped the motorcycle coming from the opposite direction.

The police are conducting an investigation while Baasis remains in their custody.

The police did not say if the victims were wearing crash helmets for protection as mandated under the Motorcycle Helmet Act of 2009.

In Calauag town, police said motorcycle rider Rodel Anzano, 40, died after his vehicle was sideswiped by a truck driven by Noel Tandaan along the Maharlika Highway in Barangay Biyan around 3:30 p.m.

The police said Tandaan overtook the vehicle ahead of him but hit the oncoming motorcycle.

The wayward motorcycle crashed into a steel post on the side of the road. Anzano who was wearing a crash helmet suffered grave injuries and died on the spot.

The truck driver was detained and is facing criminal charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED STORIES

2 dead in Quezon road mishaps | Inquirer News

2 pedestrians dead in Quezon road mishaps | Inquirer News

lzb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>