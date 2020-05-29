2 doctors sent to Cebu City to check stranded Boholanos

TAGBILARAN CITY—The Bohol provincial government has sent two doctors to Cebu City to check up individuals who wanted to return to Bohol but are stuck in Cebu because of travel restrictions.

Dr. Cesar Tomas Lopez, spokesperson of the Bohol provincial government’s team against COVID-19, said medical exams would be conducted for the Boholanos daily starting on May 29.

He said the medical checkups would be conducted at Cebu’s Pier 1 “so they can immediately take a boat ride to Bohol.”

The stranded Boholanos must secure travel authority from police in the area where they were stranded to return to Bohol. This is aside from a requirement for them to have a medical certificate clearing them of coronavirus infection.

Lopez said the stranded individuals would have to coordinate with those in charge in their Bohol hometowns of arranging Boholanos’ return. These officials would inform those stranded of their schedule for medical exams in Cebu.

Everyone that officials listed as locally stranded individuals, or LSI, would be accommodate for the medical exams on their schedules to prevent congestion.

There are currently 8,000 stranded individuals in Cebu City.

Lopez said the Bohol doctors would stay in Cebu as long as there are stranded individuals there.

Those stranded included foreigners, construction and domestic workers, tourists, students.

As of Tuesday (May 26), at least 119 individuals and 677 overseas Filipino workers had returned to Bohol.

