2 DPWH guards dead in Christmas party shooting
MANILA, Philippines — Two security guards of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) were killed in a shooting incident during a Christmas party near the agency’s main office in Port Area, Manila Sunday night, police said Monday.
Investigators from the Manila Police District’s Ermita station said DPWH security guards were having a party along Bonifacio Drive when Wilfredo Gamayon, also a security guard of the agency, fired his .9mm pistol at around 9:40 p.m. Sunday and wounded several colleagues.
Mark Jason Dela Cruz, 36 and Ruben Roces, 63, were brought to Manila Doctors Hospital and Philippine General Hospital, respectively, but did not make it alive.
Eric Pantastico and Rachel De Guzman, were wounded and likewise brought to hospital.
Gamayon fled the crime scene but was later arrested by the police.
Recovered from the crime scene were Gamayon’s service firearm, seven spent shells and a deformed slug.
Further investigation is ongoing.
