2 drug pushers, 3 ‘users’ held in Quezon province

LUCENA CITY –– Two suspected drug pushers and three alleged drug users were arrested in a buy-bust operation and drug-sniffing session in Tiaong town in Quezon province before midnight Wednesday.
A Quezon police report said Maricar Miña and Chona Bañares were collared after they sold “shabu” (crystal meth) to an undercover police officer in a drug deal in Barangay Lusacan around 11 p.m.
Also caught were Ruel Villanueva, Victor Ilagan, and Chermin Bucal while sniffing shabu bought from the suspects.
Seized were three plastic sachets of shabu worth P7,000 and sniffing paraphernalia.
The suspects are facing charges of violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.
