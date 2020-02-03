2 drug pushers busted in Lucena stings

LUCENA CITY – Police arrested two suspected drug pushers in separate buy-bust operations here early Monday.
Anti-illegal drugs operatives collared Mark Rickson Katigbak, 32, after he sold “shabu” (crystal meth) to an undercover police officer in a transaction in Barangay (village) 5 around 5:45 a.m., Lt. Colonel Romulo Albacea, Lucena police chief, said in a report.
An hour later, policemen also nabbed Ernesto Tan, 64, in another sting operation in the village of Barra.
Seized from the suspects was a total of 14 plastic sachets of shabu worth P6,216 in the street market.
Police tagged Katigbak and Tan as both included in the list of “street-level” peddlers of illegal drugs in the city.
The suspects are facing charges for violation of Section 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.
