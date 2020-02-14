2 drug pushers fall in Quezon buy-busts

LUCENA CITY –– Two suspected drug pushers were arrested in San Antonio town in Quezon province on Thursday, police said.
A report from the Quezon police said the town’s drug enforcement unit collared Roderick Andal, 45, after he sold a sachet of “shabu” (crystal meth) in a drug buy-bust in Barangay Buliran around 4:30 p.m. Seized was shabu worth P4,560 in the street.
Earlier, anti-illegal drug operatives also nabbed Joseph Biñas, 40, in another buy-bust operation in the same village at 12:20 p.m. Biñas yielded P4,760 worth of shabu./lzb
