2 drug suspects busted, P3 M shabu seized in Camarines Norte

LEGAZPI CITY – Police seized P3 million worth of shabu from two drug suspects in Santa Elena, Camarines Norte Sunday night.

Major Elizaldy Calingacion, Sta. Elena police chief, said that Marlon Abueva, 25, of Padre Burgos, Quezon and Anacleto Aquino, 37, of Ragay, Camarines Sur were arrested at around 7:40 p.m.

Abueva and Aquino were busted in Barangay Tabugon with two plastic bags containing the banned substance weighing some 500 grams.

