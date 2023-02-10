2 drug suspects fall in Bicol region

LEGAZPI CITY — Two suspected drug traders were arrested, while another escaped on Thursday and Friday, Feb. 9 and 10, during buy-bust operations in the Bicol region.
In Mercedes town, Camarines Norte province, Jaeson Lee, 39, was nabbed at 2:50 a.m. on Friday in Barangay Bagasbas.
Lieutenant Colonel Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Bicol police spokesperson, said authorities confiscated four sachets of “shabu” (crystal meth) worth P2,040 and P500 buy-bust money.
In Daet town, Trixia Anne De Villa, 28, was also arrested in a separate operation at 8:50 p.m. on Thursday in Barangay II.
Calubaquib said police confiscated a gram of shabu worth P6,800 from the suspect.
In Naga City in Camarines Sur, Facundo Briones, 38, fled after he sensed that he was transacting with a police officer.
Calubaquib said Briones climbed at the roof of their house to elude arrest.
Authorities confiscated 1.6 grams of shabu worth P10,880 and the P500 buy-bust money. INQ
