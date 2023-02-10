2 drug suspects fall in Bicol region

LEGAZPI CITY — Two suspected drug traders were arrested, while another escaped on Thursday and Friday, Feb. 9 and 10, during buy-bust operations in the Bicol region.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Mercedes town, Camarines Norte province, Jaeson Lee, 39, was nabbed at 2:50 a.m. on Friday in Barangay Bagasbas.

Lieutenant Colonel Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Bicol police spokesperson, said authorities confiscated four sachets of “shabu” (crystal meth) worth P2,040 and P500 buy-bust money.

FEATURED STORIES

In Daet town, Trixia Anne De Villa, 28, was also arrested in a separate operation at 8:50 p.m. on Thursday in Barangay II.

Calubaquib said police confiscated a gram of shabu worth P6,800 from the suspect.

In Naga City in Camarines Sur, Facundo Briones, 38, fled after he sensed that he was transacting with a police officer.

Calubaquib said Briones climbed at the roof of their house to elude arrest.

Authorities confiscated 1.6 grams of shabu worth P10,880 and the P500 buy-bust money. INQ

RELATED STORIES

Over P539,000 shabu seized from 8 drug suspects in Bicol buy-busts

ADVERTISEMENT

3 drug suspects collared, over P25,800 shabu seized in Bicol buy-busts

3 nabbed in Bicol drug buy-busts | Inquirer News

lzb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>