2 drug suspects nabbed in Camarines Sur

LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines — Two suspected drug personalities were arrested in separate operations in Baao town, Camarines Sur on Tuesday night.
Colonel Roderico Roy Jr., director of Camarines Sur police, said in a report that Gremar Cortez, 33, was arrested in a search operation in Barangay San Isidro at around 6:15 p.m.
Recovered were four sachets of suspected “shabu” (crystal meth) and other drug paraphernalia.
In a separate operation, Micky Briones was arrested at around 7 p.m. in the same village.
Seized were two sachets of shabu worth P3,000.
Both Cortez and Briones were listed in the database of drug personalities in the said town.
