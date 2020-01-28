2 drug suspects shot dead in Cavite sting

SAN PEDRO CITY – Two drug suspects were shot dead during a buy-bust operation in Dasmariñas City, Cavite Monday night, authorities said Tuesday.

Col. Marlon Santos, Cavite provincial police chief, said that the suspects were only identified as “Mcdo” and “Bong.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Santos said undercover police officers conducted the operation at around 11:30 p.m. Monday in Barangay Burol.

The suspects reportedly sold a sachet of suspected shabu (crystal meth) worth P700.

FEATURED STORIES

As the police team was about to make its move, the suspects suddenly drew and fired their guns, triggering a brief gun battle.

The drug suspects sustained several gunshot wounds and died on the spot.

Two .38 caliber revolvers were recovered from the slain suspects.

GSG

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ