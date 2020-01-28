Trending Now

2 drug suspects shot dead in Cavite sting

thumbnail
TopNews
admin

2 drug suspects shot dead in Cavite sting

SAN PEDRO CITY – Two drug suspects were shot dead during a buy-bust operation in Dasmariñas City, Cavite Monday night, authorities said Tuesday.

Col. Marlon Santos, Cavite provincial police chief, said that the  suspects were only identified as “Mcdo” and “Bong.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Santos said undercover police officers conducted the operation at around 11:30 p.m. Monday in Barangay Burol.

The suspects reportedly sold a sachet of suspected shabu (crystal meth) worth P700.

FEATURED STORIES

As the police team was about to make its move,  the suspects suddenly drew and fired their guns, triggering a brief gun battle.

The drug suspects sustained several gunshot wounds and died on the spot.

Two .38 caliber revolvers were recovered from the slain suspects.

GSG

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top