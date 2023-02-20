2 ex-rebels in Central Luzon surrender to gov’t troops

SAN ANTONIO, Zambales — A former rebel surrendered to authorities in Olongapo City recently, the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) said Sunday, Feb. 19.

In a statement, Brigadier General Cesar Pasiwen, PRO3 director identified the rebel returnee as alias “Ka Tibbey,” 70, who belonged to the Komiteng Larangan Gerilya Tarlac-Zambales.

The Olongapo City Mobile Force Company, other local police units and the Philippine Army facilitated the rebel’s surrender.

Ka Tibbey turned over a .38-caliber revolver, bullets, and a hand grenade,

In Aurora province, a certain “Ka Tito,” a former member of an underground mass organization affiliated with the National Democratic Front, also surrendered and turned over his improvised shotgun, bullets, and two rifle grenades.

Pasiwen said the Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines continued to encourage the remaining supporters of the communist groups to return to the government’s side. INQ

