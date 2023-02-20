2 ex-rebels in Central Luzon surrender to gov’t troops

SAN ANTONIO, Zambales — A former rebel surrendered to authorities in Olongapo City recently, the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) said Sunday, Feb. 19.
In a statement, Brigadier General Cesar Pasiwen, PRO3 director identified the rebel returnee as alias “Ka Tibbey,” 70, who belonged to the Komiteng Larangan Gerilya Tarlac-Zambales.
The Olongapo City Mobile Force Company, other local police units and the Philippine Army facilitated the rebel’s surrender.
FEATURED STORIES
Ka Tibbey turned over a .38-caliber revolver, bullets, and a hand grenade,
In Aurora province, a certain “Ka Tito,” a former member of an underground mass organization affiliated with the National Democratic Front, also surrendered and turned over his improvised shotgun, bullets, and two rifle grenades.
Pasiwen said the Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines continued to encourage the remaining supporters of the communist groups to return to the government’s side. INQ
RELATED STORIES
PNP says 10 communist rebels, advocates surrender in Central Luzon
Ex-communist rebel yields in Olongapo City | Inquirer News
lzb
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share
–>
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.