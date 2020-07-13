2 fatalities, coronavirus transmission to 50 people prompt lockdown in Pampanga village

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO—One village in the town of Minalin, Pampanga province had been ordered shut down for seven days starting on Monday (July 13) after a surge in COVID-19 cases there.

Pampanga Gov. Dennis Pineda approved the recommendation to place the village of Sto. Nino on a seven-day lockdown.

It was endorsed by the town mayor, Edgar Flores.

The recommendation was made by village chief Edmond Atienza to revert the village to enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) after two villagers died of COVID-19 and three were believed to have infected at least 50 others.

Pineda instructed Flores to pull out medical all health workers and others on the frontline of the COVID-19 fight in the village and move them to safe locations.

A stay-at-home order was enforced in the village and residents could leave only if they had quarantine passes. Police were sent to the village to enforce quarantine checkpoints.

