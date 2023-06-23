2 Filipinos saved from death row in UAE— Malacañang

MANILA, Philippines — United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan pardoned three Filipinos convicted of crimes, two of whom were on death row, according to Malacañang on Friday.

According to the Presidential Communications Office (PCO), President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. made the request to the UAE leader on April 27. Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. informed Marcos Jr. of the development on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am pleased to inform you that the appeal of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for three Filipinos, two of which are sentenced to death because of drug trafficking and 1 sentenced for 15 years for the crime of slander, has been granted for humanitarian pardon by our President H.H. Shiekh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan,” said the UAE Ambassador to the Philippines Mohamed Obaid Salem Alqataam Alzaabi.

The Palace said that Marcos Jr. thanked the UAE President for the decision.

FEATURED STORIES

In turn, Sheikh Mohamed said that the overseas Filipino workers in the UAE gave valuable contributions.

“That’s the least we can do. Then the usual things about having stronger relations and I said my part about the very good treatment of Filipino nationals in UAE,” Marcos Jr. told the UAE President.

UAE recently donated 50 metric tons of food for victims displaced by Mayon Volcanos’ unrest.

In addition, the UAE President had also invited Marcos Jr. to the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Dubai, a request he reiterated following the pardon.

RELATED STORIES:

gsg

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>