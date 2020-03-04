2 from Sorsogon province quarantined for COVID-19 tests

LEGAZPI CITY – Two persons had been quarantined in a facility in the Bicol region for closer monitoring for COVID-19.
The region, however, remained virus-free, according to the COVID-19 tracker of the Department of Health (DOH). There has been no confirmed case.
The DOH in Bicol said the two persons being closely monitored for COVID-19 were from the province of Sorsogon.
At least 15 persons had been admitted for tests in the region, but 13 had already been discharged after testing negative for the virus.
Edited by TSB
