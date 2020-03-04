2 from Sorsogon province quarantined for COVID-19 tests

LEGAZPI CITY – Two persons had been quarantined in a facility in the Bicol region for closer monitoring for COVID-19.

The region, however, remained virus-free, according to the COVID-19 tracker of the Department of Health (DOH). There has been no confirmed case.

The DOH in Bicol said the two persons being closely monitored for COVID-19 were from the province of Sorsogon.

At least 15 persons had been admitted for tests in the region, but 13 had already been discharged after testing negative for the virus.

