2 girls, 8 and 5, die in Tagbilaran City fire

TAGBILARAN CITY—Two children died in a fire that razed their house here on Sunday.
Authorities identified them as sisters Mary Jade Arayan, 8 and Mary Joy Arayan, 5.
An elder sister, Mary Jane, 9, was able to escape.
The Bureau of Fire Protection in Tagbilaran said the children were left alone at home as their mother, Maria Reina, 25, was at work.
FEATURED STORIES
The BFP said the fire was accidental and believed to be started by a candle.
According to Mary Jane, she and her siblings were alone in the house when a lighted candle fell into a foam.
She said they had no electricity at home. The fire spared their neighbors’ houses.
Edited by TSB
Read Next
LATEST STORIES
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.