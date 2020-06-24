2 held in Camarines Sur buy-busts

LEGAZPI CITY –– Two suspected drug pushers were arrested in separate buy-bust operations in Camarines Sur on Tuesday night.

MSgt Tobias Bongon, spokesperson of the Naga City police, said Juzzalyn Verdejo, 22, was arrested in Barangay Balatas at 10:15 p.m.

Seized were four grams of suspected “shabu” (crystal meth) worth P28,000.

In Nabua town, Joshua Occiano, 22, was also arrested in a separate operation in Barangay Sta. Elena Baras around 9:30 p.m., Captain Efren Dela Cruz, town police chief, said.

Recovered were two sachets of shabu.

The suspects were on the police’s drug watch list.

