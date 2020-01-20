2 hurt as family of 4 ambushed in Zamboanga del Sur

PAGADIAN CITY, Zamboanga del Sur – Two persons were wounded when a family of four on board a Mitsubishi Adventure was ambushed along the national highway in Barangay Nangka, Dinas town, Zamboanga del Sur on Monday (Jan. 20).

Dinas police investigator MSgt Albert Hemillian said Abdul Kudarat, the driver; and a certain Armida Mayo suffered gunshot wounds while a one-year old child and another companion were left unhurt.

ADVERTISEMENT

The wounded were rushed to the Pagadian City hospital.

Police said the victims were on their way home to Lapuyan town after a family gathering in Dimataling town.

FEATURED STORIES

Investigators said the victims saw a white van overtake their vehicle just as bullets rained on their vehicle.

Investigators said at least 13 shots were fired judging from bullet holes in front and at the back of the victims’ AUV.

The victims said they could not think of any feud that could have triggered such attack.

Edited by TSB

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ