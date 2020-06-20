2 hurt in Masbate shooting

LEGAZPI CITY — Two men were wounded in a shooting incident in Milagros, Masbate on Friday night.
Masbate police identified the victims as Michael Borlagon, 38, a farmer and Melandro Saldo, 41, a public school teacher.
Based on an initial investigation, the victims were in a drinking session with neighbors at Saldo’s compound in Barangay (village) Bacolod, when three unidentified gunmen came appeared and opened fire at around 8:30 p.m.
Victims were rushed to a hospital for emergency medical treatment while the gunmen fled to an unknown direction, police said.
FEATURED STORIES
/MUF
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.