2 hurt in Masbate shooting

LEGAZPI CITY — Two men were wounded in a shooting incident in Milagros, Masbate on Friday night.

Masbate police identified the victims as Michael Borlagon, 38, a farmer and Melandro Saldo, 41, a public school teacher.

Based on an initial investigation, the victims were in a drinking session with neighbors at Saldo’s compound in Barangay (village) Bacolod, when three unidentified gunmen came appeared and opened fire at around 8:30 p.m.

Victims were rushed to a hospital for emergency medical treatment while the gunmen fled to an unknown direction, police said.

