2 hurt in New Year revelry in Pagadian City

PAGADIAN CITY, Zamboanga del Sur – The Department of Health in Zamboanga del Sur reported two injuries during New Year revelry here.

DOH Surveillance Officer Wilfred Agtina told the Inquirer a certain Felmark Mag-aso, of Barangay Banale, suffered a head wound after lighting fireworks Tuesday evening as his family prepared to greet the incoming year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mag-aso’s sister, Felmarie, also suffered slight body injuries. Both were treated at the Zamboanga del Sur Medical Center.

Mag-aso, at first, denied the wounds were from fireworks, saying these were from a bamboo cannon. Their househelp told authorities the real score.

FEATURED STORIES

No other New Year revelry-related injury was reported in the city.

Edited by TSB

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ