Trending Now

2 hurt in New Year revelry in Pagadian City

thumbnail
TopNews
admin

2 hurt in New Year revelry in Pagadian City

PAGADIAN CITY, Zamboanga del Sur – The Department of Health in Zamboanga del Sur reported two injuries during New Year revelry here.

DOH Surveillance Officer Wilfred Agtina told the Inquirer a certain Felmark Mag-aso, of Barangay Banale, suffered a head wound after lighting fireworks Tuesday evening as his family prepared to greet the incoming year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mag-aso’s sister, Felmarie, also suffered slight body injuries. Both were treated at the Zamboanga del Sur Medical Center.

Mag-aso, at first, denied the wounds were from fireworks, saying these were from a bamboo cannon. Their househelp told authorities the real score.

FEATURED STORIES

No other New Year revelry-related injury was reported in the city.

Edited by TSB

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top