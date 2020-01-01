2 hurt in New Year revelry in Pagadian City

PAGADIAN CITY, Zamboanga del Sur – The Department of Health in Zamboanga del Sur reported two injuries during New Year revelry here.
DOH Surveillance Officer Wilfred Agtina told the Inquirer a certain Felmark Mag-aso, of Barangay Banale, suffered a head wound after lighting fireworks Tuesday evening as his family prepared to greet the incoming year.
Mag-aso’s sister, Felmarie, also suffered slight body injuries. Both were treated at the Zamboanga del Sur Medical Center.
Mag-aso, at first, denied the wounds were from fireworks, saying these were from a bamboo cannon. Their househelp told authorities the real score.
No other New Year revelry-related injury was reported in the city.
Edited by TSB
