2 Ilocos Sur cops tagged in killing of teenage girl

MANILA, Philippines — Murder complaints were filed against two police officers in Ilocos Sur linked to the killing of a 15-year-old girl who earlier filed a complaint against one of the officers.

Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said that the complaints were filed against Staff Sergeants Randy Ramos and Marawi Torda, both assigned at the San Juan Municipal Police Station in Ilocos Sur, before the provincial prosecutor on Friday.

Banac said the victim, who was shot dead by two motorcycle-riding assailants in Cabugao town on Thursday night, July 2, earlier filed a complaint against Torda for acts of lasciviousness.

Both police officers are now under restrictive custody at the Ilocos Sur Police Provincial Office in Bantay town.

PNP chief Gen. Archie Gamboa deplored the killing allegedly perpetrated by the officers, saying he wants the stiffest penalty against them.

”They are not men in uniform but animals who deserve to be jailed for life. Walang awa, walang puso, walang kwentang pulis,” Gamboa said in a statement.

(They are not men in uniform but animals who deserve to be jailed for life. They neither have mercy nor heart. They are officers of no use.)

According to Banac, Ramos is also facing a rape complaint filed by the 18-year-old cousin of the murdered victim.

Investigation conducted by the Cabugao police showed that the two girls were arrested for violation of curfew rules and “were very drunk when the two policemen allegedly took advantage of them.”

Gamboa ordered the regional director of Police Regional Office 1 (Ilocos Region) to ensure the safety and security of the 18-year-old victim and her family, as well as the availability of all witnesses.

