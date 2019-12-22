2 Indonesian kidnap victims rescued in Sulu
MANILA, Philippines — Two Indonesian captives of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) were rescued in Panamao, Sulu early Sunday by government forces.
Western Mindanao Command chief Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana said troops from the 4th Marine Brigade figured in an encounter with the ASG bandits, which led to the rescue of the two victims.
Soldiers were trying to rescue one more Indonesian as of posting time.
Three Indonesian nationals were abducted near Sabah in September.
FEATURED STORIES
The two rescued Indonesian nationals were identified as Maharudin Lunani and Samion Bin Maniue.
A soldier was killed while another was wounded during the encounter.
The body of an ASG bandit was recovered along with two rifles from the scene of the clash, Sobejana said.
GSG
Read Next
LATEST STORIES
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.