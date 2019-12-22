HomeTopNews Philippines

2 Indonesian kidnap victims rescued in Sulu

Photo from Western Mindanao Command

MANILA, Philippines — Two Indonesian captives of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) were rescued in Panamao, Sulu early Sunday by government forces.

Western Mindanao Command chief Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana said troops from the 4th Marine Brigade figured in an encounter with the ASG bandits, which led to the rescue of the two victims.

Soldiers were trying to rescue one more Indonesian as of posting time.

Three Indonesian nationals were abducted near Sabah in September.

The two rescued Indonesian nationals were identified as Maharudin Lunani and Samion Bin Maniue.

A soldier was killed while another was wounded during the encounter.

The body of an ASG bandit was recovered along with two rifles from the scene of the clash, Sobejana said.

