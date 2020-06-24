2 infected Bohol returnees came from virus hot spot Cebu City

TAGBILARAN CITY—Two Boholanos returning from virus hot spot Cebu City, where they had been stranded, have tested positive for coronavirus.

One was from Loboc town while another was from Dauis town, according to Bohol Gov. Arthur Yap on a social media post late Wednesday (June 24).

Dauis Mayor Marietta Tocmo-Sumaylo confirmed the town’s first case.

On another social media post, she said the stranded Boholano is now on quarantine and showing no symptoms of COVID-19.

Sumaylo said the returnee would be tested again on Thursday (June 25). Also to be tested was the driver who fetched the stranded Boholanos.

Bohol has now a total of 29 cases with nine recoveries and one fatality.

