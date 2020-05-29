2 kidnap suspects killed in Rizal shootout

MANILA, Philippines — Two suspects wanted for a 2003 kidnapping incident in Laguna died during an armed encounter with police officers in Rizal on Friday morning.

Philippine National Police Anti-Kidnapping Group (AKG) Police Brig. Gen. Jonnel Estomo identified the suspects Rey Rala, alias Bagto, and Mario Patlingrao, alias Melvin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police officers launched a police operation against the two after the AKG arrested another suspect, Eddie Abad, who confessed that Rala and Patlingrao were his accomplices in the abduction of Mareanne Dela Rosa on March 27, 2003 in Biñan, Laguna.

Abad was detained after police served an arrest warrant for kidnapping with ransom and serious illegal detention issued against him.

FEATURED STORIES

After receiving information, members of AKG, San Mateo Rizal police station and Marikina police station went to Rala’s house along Purok 2 Lower Ambugrao in Buntong Palay Barangay Silangan in San Mateo at 12:30 a.m. Police said Patlingrao was also inside Rala’s house during the operation.

Rala and Patlingrao sensed the presence of policemen which prompted them to open fire. The gunfight, however, resulted in the death of the two suspects.

Recovered from the crime scene were two 9mm pistols with live ammunition, M16 rifle and eight sachets of shabu.

Estomo said they also found that Rala has an arrest warrant for Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Estomo added that the two suspects were also involved in gun-for-hire schemes and crimes involving illegal drugs in 2010.

EDV

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ