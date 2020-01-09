2-M devotees join Black Nazarene procession; 140K waiting at Quiapo Church

MANILA, Philippines—More than 2 million devotees joined the procession of the image of the Black Nazarene for its long journey back to Quiapo Church where an estimated crowd of 140,000 was waiting, the Manila Public Information Office reported Thursday afternoon.

According to the MPIO, around 2,011,000 devotees joined the Black Nazarene procession as of 3:11 p.m.

The devotees, waving their white handkerchiefs and shouting “viva,” lined the streets of Manila as early as 4 a.m. from the Quirino Grandstand to Quiapo Church hoping to touch the image believed to be miraculous.

The Manila government also said that as of 3:16 p.m., about 218 persons were reported injured around Quiapo Church since the beginning of Traslacion 2020.

The situation near the church, however, was described as generally peaceful, it added. As of 3 p.m., the Black Nazarene procession was reportedly plodding along Concepcion Aguila Street.