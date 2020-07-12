2 Masbate cops nabbed for robbery-extortion, 2 others at large

LEGAZPI CITY, Albay, Philippines — Two police officers facing a robbery-extortion complaint were arrested while two others eluded a police entrapment operation on Sunday morning in Masbate City, a police report said.

Maj. Maria Luisa Calubaquib, spokesperson of the Bicol Police Regional Office, identified the arrested suspects as Maj. John Murray Cuturan, a provincial officer, and Staff Sgt. Romel Naval, an investigator, both of the 502nd Maritime Police based in Masbate City.

The suspects eluded arrest were Lt. Melecio Huelva III, a maritime police investigator, and Staff Sgt. Ronald Puerto, both assigned to the same unit.

Police caught Cuturan and Naval while receiving the entrapment boodle money on Zurbito Street, Pier Site, Barangay Bapor at around 8 a.m.

Calubaquib said the suspects were arrested due to a complaint filed by Donato Villaceran, a resident of San Remigio in Cebu. The report, however, did not specify the details of Villaceran’s complaint.

Seized from the suspects were an MZ-4 Emtan rifle and a loaded 9-mm Glock 17, two cell phones, and a bag containing the boodle money.

A pursuit operation was launched against the two other suspects.

