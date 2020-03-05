2 men dead in anticrime operations in Cabanatuan

CABANATUAN CITY –– Two persons, including a man in the local drugs watchlist, were killed in separate police operations in this city.

Lieutenant Colonel Arnel Dial, acting city police chief, identified one of the suspects as Jayson Magno, a resident of Barangay Imelda here.

Dial said Magno engaged anti-narcotics operatives in a gunfight during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Kapitan Pepe at 6:15 p.m.

Investigators recovered from Magno a homemade .38-caliber revolver, seven sachets of “shabu” (crystal meth), the P500 marked money and a motorcycle without a license plate.

Seven hours later in Barangay Sumacab, an unidentified man was also killed when he reportedly exchanged gunfire with policemen manning a checkpoint.

Investigators said the man, who was driving a tricycle, sped off when he was flagged down by police.

When cornered, the man drew a .45-caliber pistol and fired shots at the policemen, who fought back.

Police recovered two sachets of “shabu” (crystal meth) from the suspect, who died on the spot.

