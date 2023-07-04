2 men nabbed for killing, robbing gay dance instructor in Davao Norte

DAVAO CITY — Two persons are facing charges for the murder of a gay person whose body was found on Saturday in a hut in Kapalong town, Davao del Norte.

A report from the Davao del Norte provincial police office said one of the young male suspects tried to escape as police were about to arrest him for the brutal killing of dance instructor Jandel Parame.

Authorities believe the crime was committed on June 30 in the waning hours of the Pride Month.

Concerned residents found at 8:40 a.m. the body of Parame, a resident of Kimamon, Sto. Tomas town, also in Davao del Norte, inside a shed at Purok 5, Luna village.

Parame’s neck was tied against one of the hut’s posts, with the victim’s badly bruised face and nape bearing stab wounds.

A blood-stained shovel believed used by the assailants to hit the victim in the head and face, as well as a right pair of a blue sandal, were seen at the scene.

Investigation by the Kapalong police revealed that the victim’s motorcycle and belongings were missing.

A tip from a concerned citizen led the police to the house of one of the suspects and recovery of the stolen vehicle, as well as a sling bag containing the victim’s identification card and belongings.

A follow-up operation resulted in the arrest of the other suspect whom police declined to identify.

Investigation on the possible motive is now underway, police said.

