2 minors yield P2.7 M shabu in Navotas anti-drug operation

MANILA, Philippines — Police confiscated P2.7 million worth of shabu (crystal meth) from two minors in Navotas City on Wednesday night, authorities said Thursday.

The Navotas City police station said the two minors were held during an anti-illegal drugs operation along B. Cruz Street., Barangay Tangos North at 11:10 p.m.

The minors were rescued after members of Navotas Police Station Drug Enforcement Unit under Lt. Charlie Bontigao conducted surveillance on the reported presence of drug suspects along B. Cruz Street, where the two minors were spotted with three bags of shabu.

Seized were 404 grams or P2,747,200 worth of shabu and a green bag which was turned over to the Northern Police District Crime Laboratory Office.

The minors were sent to a Bahay Pag-asa facility in Navotas, police said.

