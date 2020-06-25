2 months before classes open, DepEd yet to print self-learning modules

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) told senators on Thursday that it has yet to print out “self-learning modules” for learners without access to the internet two months before classes open on August 24.

According to DepEd Undersecretary Tony Umali, the printing of the said modules will begin next month.

“Yung pagi-imprenta ng self-learning modules, hindi pa po nangyayari ngayong buwan ng Hunyo, inaasahan po natin na gagawin po natin ito sa susunod na buwan,” Umali said during a Senate basic education committee hearing, which tackled the country’s preparedness to shift to distance learning due to physical restrictions triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

(We have yet to start printing self-learning modules, it is expected to begin next month).

Senator Francis Tolentino then flagged DepEd’s seeming “lack of preparation,” considering that the opening of classes is fast approaching.

Earlier during the hearing, DepEd also said 60 percent of the 800,000 public school teachers nationwide have yet to be trained for ICT-based learning, which will be one of several learning modalities that will be implemented for the upcoming school year.

“Right now you have admitted that you still have to print the required materials and prepare the contents. Papano po tayo mago-opening sa August 24. Sa loob ba ng isang buwan matatapos natin yan? Given the lack of preparation, we have right now?” Tolentino said.

(Right now you have admitted that you still have to print the required materials and prepare the contents. How can we open classes on August 24. Will that be done in one month? Given the lack of preparation we have right now?)

Umali explained that the printing of learning modules will usually take 30 to 60 days, including the delivery of material to teachers and students.

However, he assured that DepEd will be ready with its teachers as well as the learning materials needed for the conduct of online classes.

“Honestly, inaayos pa po namin pero magiging ready po ‘yan by August 24,” Umali said.

(Honestly, we are still putting it together but we will be ready by August 24).

As of June 23, over 13.7 million learners have enrolled for the upcoming school year, three weeks after DepEd opened its month-long enrollment.

The upcoming school year will start on August 24 with schools adopting various learning delivery options such as distance or online learning, and homeschooling amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

