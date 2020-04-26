2 more COVID-19 patients in Quezon recover

LUCENA CITY – Two more corona disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients in Quezon have recovered, bringing the total umber of recoveries in the province to eight, the Quezon Public Information Office (QPIO), citing a report from the Integrated Provincial Health Office, announced Saturday evening.

The Lucena City Public Information Office on its Facebook announced that one of the latest to recover from COVID-19 was a carpenter from Barangay Cotta.

Earlier, two other coronavirus carriers from the city had already been cleared and discharged from the hospital, reducing the total number of active virus carriers in the city to 15.

With the recent recoveries, the number of active COVID-19 patients in the province is down to 38.

However, the QPIO report showed a spike in the number of suspected coronavirus carriers with 323, a significant increase from jump Friday’s 270.

On Friday, President Duterte ordered the extension of the enhanced community quarantine in Quezon along with the provinces of Cavite, Laguna, Batangas and Rizal; Metro Manila, Central Luzon and other “high-risk” areas in Luzon until May 15.

Quezon Governor Danilo Suarez said the province will take the extension as an opportunity to strengthen measures to fight the virus.

“Our directive remains steadfast, all in the hope and goal that we will soon be out of lockdown after May 15, 2020,” the governor said in a statement.

