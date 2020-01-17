2 more Filipinos repatriated from Iraq

Two Filipino workers from Iraq were repatriated on Friday following the government’s order for the mandatory evacuation of workers amid United States-Iran tension.
The two female workers arrived around 4 p.m. at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 via Qatar Airways flight QR-932.
They were met at the arrival area by staff from the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Inter-Agency Council against Trafficking.
The names of the evacuees were withheld as they were undocumented workers and regarded victims of human trafficking. In a brief interview, they said they worked as waitresses and arrived in Iraq nine months ago. —Jerome Aning
