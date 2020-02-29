2 more from Diamond Princess now symptomatic, 7 test negative for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Two more repatriates from the cruise ship Diamond Princess, who are in quarantine at New Clark City (NCC), have started showing respiratory symptoms while seven out of nine repatriates have tested negative for the deadly COVID-19 coronavirus disease, Department of Health (DOH) said Saturday.

In a text message, Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that samples taken from seven out of nine repatriates in quarantine at the NCC in Capas, Tarlac have tested negative for COVID-19. Meanwhile, specimens from two symptomatic repatriates are still being tested at the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) in Muntinlupa City.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vergeire, however, did not give additional details on the specific symptoms being shown by the patients, as well as their ages and genders.

The DOH previously said repatriates from the cruise ship who will experience symptoms will be transferred to referral hospitals for isolation and to reduce the risk of contamination.

FEATURED STORIES

According to the health department’s website, more than 82,000 people have now been infected by the virus globally. Of this number, 95 percent of those infected are from mainland China, where the coronavirus had originated.

Edited by MUF

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ