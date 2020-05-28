2 more La Union COVID-19 patients recover

DAGUPAN CITY – Two more coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients in La Union have recovered, according to the Department of Health – Ilocos regional office.

The two patients are scheduled to be discharged on Thursday, May 28 from the Ilocos Training Regional Medical Center (ITRMC).

One of them is a 41-year old male from Butubut Norte village in Balaoan town who was admitted on April 21 and was confirmed to have contracted the viral illness on April 23.

His 1st and 2nd negative swab results were released on May 7 and May 14, respectively.

The other recovered patient is a 65-year old man from Cadapli village in Bangar town. He was admitted at the ITRMC on May 6 and was confirmed to have contracted the disease on May 14.

His 1st negative result was released on May 16 while the 2nd negative result was released on May 21.

The Ilocos region (Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union and Pangasinan) recorded 64 COVID-19 cases. Forty nine have recovered while 12 others have perished.

As of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27) the region has three remaining active COVID-19 cases in Pangasinan.

