2 more positive COVID-19 cases in Negros Oriental

DUMAGUETE CITY—Two more persons tested positive for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Negros Oriental on Saturday.

Dr. Liland Estacion, assistant provincial health officer, said the new cases involved a 48-year-old male patient and his 33-year-old girlfriend.

ADVERTISEMENT

As of June 20, the province has recorded 23 COVID-19 infections, three of which are active cases.

Estacion, in a press briefing, said the 48-year-old male patient arrived in Dumaguete from Cebu City and transmitted the coronavirus to his live-in partner upon returning home.

FEATURED STORIES

This, Estacion said, is a case of local transmission.

The male patient has been admitted to a private hospital while his girlfriend is under home quarantine.

Estacion did not give further details on the two cases for privacy reasons, adding that they were still investigating and gathering more information about them. She pointed out that the male patient was tested when he showed symptoms upon arriving in Negros Oriental.

The patient hasn’t gone out of his residence since then.

Estacion also clarified that the admission of residents into Negros Oriental was in compliance with a national policy that only requires a medical certificate and an authority to travel from the Joint Task Force COVID Shield.

“If we had our way, everyone who comes to Negros Oriental must undergo testing. But we cannot go against the national advisory by the IATF [Inter-Agency Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases],” she said.

She also reminded Negrenses to always keep safe and adhere to the minimum health standards such as physical distancing and the constant wearing of face masks since local authorities cannot refuse entry for repatriates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Estacion said that the 12 fishermen from Negros Oriental who have recovered from the coronavirus disease are scheduled to be released from quarantine this weekend.

They have tested negative for the virus twice.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ