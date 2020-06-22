2 more possible COVID-19 carriers die in Quezon

LUCENA CITY — Two more possible coronavirus disease (COVID-19) carriers in Quezon province have died, authorities reported Monday morning (June 22).

In its 8 a.m. report, the Quezon Public Information Office (QPIO), quoting the latest data from the Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO), disclosed that an unknown suspected virus carrier listed under “suspect” classification had died, bringing the total of fatalities under the classification up to 51.

Another fatality from the “probable” list has also been added, bringing the total recorded mortalities to 19.

No details on the two latest fatalities were given.

There are 155 suspected virus carriers in the province, all confined in medical facilities, while another 121 remain under home quarantine.

Quezon, which is under general community quarantine, has recorded 146 COVID-19 cases as of Sunday afternoon. At least 107 of them have recovered while 10 have died.

The province now has 29 active virus carriers.

