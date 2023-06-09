2 more solons rally behind Romualdez amid political bickering

MANILA, Philippines — Two additional members of the House of Representatives have voiced their support for Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez, praising his unwavering commitment and diligent work ethic that led to the successful passage of a record number of bills and resolutions.

Despite facing political distractions, Romualdez remained steadfast in his commitment to improving the lives of their constituents by closely aligning with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s Agenda for Peace and Prosperity, said Ako Bicol Party-list Representative Zaldy Co.

“This cooperation, unity, and synergy between our two top leaders is the best asset of this current administration. No question about it,” Co affirmed.

Co said the lower chamber has passed 33 out of the 42 priority measures outlined by the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council, which were carefully curated by Marcos himself in collaboration with lawmakers like Romualdez.

With President Marcos set to deliver his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) next month, Co anticipates that the Speaker is already preparing for meaningful discussions on potential additional priority measures.

Camiguin Representative Jurdin Jesus M. Romualdo lauded Speaker Romualdez for his laser-focused discipline in ensuring the passage of priority legislation set by the Marcos administration.

Romualdo emphasized that the House leader’s work ethic serves as an inspiration to lawmakers, enabling the passage of a record number of bills and resolutions.

Romualdo described Romualdez’s commitment to completing legislative goals as unwavering, unaffected by political distractions. The House’s productivity and efficiency during his tenure reflect his pace and determination to pass priority legislation, demonstrating the significant impact of his leadership.

He commended Romualdez’s prior experience as an effective Majority Leader in the 18th Congress, where he played a vital role in passing laws to address the challenges posed by the pandemic. This experience has further enhanced his leadership capabilities as the current Speaker, he said.

