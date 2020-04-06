2 more test negative for COVID-19 in Bicol

LEGAZPI CITY — The Department of Health (DOH) in Bicol said two new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) suspects tested negative of the disease as of Sunday.

This brings to four the number of patients who have totally recovered after testing negative for the viral disease in the region.

DOH’s COVID-19 tracker reported that of the 11 cases in Bicol, four were categorized as totally recovered due to the negative test result for the disease, while seven cases are awaiting test result and are in stable conditions.

The confirmed COVID-19 cases include eight cases in Albay and three cases in Camarines Sur.

The two patients that were considered to have recovered were a 40-year-old and 65-year-old, both males from Albay province.

DOH data indicate that there are 112 persons under investigation (PUIs) in the region, of which 18 PUIs are with pending results while 86 were tested with negative result for the virus but are under 14-day home quarantine.

Albay had the highest number of PUIs with 53, followed by Camarines Sur (30), Sorsogon (11), Camarines Norte (8), Catanduanes (6) and Masbate with only four PUIs.

