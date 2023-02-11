2 motorcycle riders dead in Quezon mishap

LUCENA CITY — Two motorcycle riders died in a road accident early Saturday, Feb. 11, in Tayabas City in Quezon province.

Mark Divinagracia and his motorcycle back-rider, identified as Julieta Alano, were traveling past midnight along the provincial road in Barangay Calumpang, a spot report from the Quezon police said.

The vehicle accidentally hit a muddy portion on the right side of the road. Both riders were thrown off the vehicle, landed on the pavement, and suffered severe head injuries.

The two expired while being taken by rescuers to the Tayabas Community Hospital in the city proper.

Lieutenant Colonel Bonna Obmerga, Tayabas City police chief, said both victims were not wearing crash helmets for protection as mandated under the Motorcycle Helmet Act of 2009.



