2 nabbed in Bicol drug stings

LEGAZPI CITY — Anti-narcotics operatives arrested on Saturday two alleged drug pushers in separate police drug stings in the provinces of Sorsogon and Camarines Sur.

A total of 16 sachets of suspected “shabu” (crystal meth) and two sachets containing suspected dried marijuana were seized from both operations, said Police Maj. Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Bicol police spokesperson.

Yolanda Petero, 50, resident of Barangay (village) Labao in Libmanan town, Camarines Sur, was caught selling 10 sachets of shabu and two sachets of marijuana in a drug buy-bust at around 11:45 a.m. in her own village.

In Sorosogon, police operatives collared Ryan Relato, 37, resident of Bulan town, while in possession of six sachets of shabu in a drug operation in Barangay JP Laurel at around 11:35 a.m.

