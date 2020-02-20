2 nabbed in Camarines buy-busts

LEGAZPI CITY –– Two suspected drug pushers were arrested in separate buy-bust operations in Camarines provinces on Wednesday, police said Thursday.

Kevin An, 30, was arrested in Barangay San Ramon in Camaligan town around 5:30 p.m., Colonel Roderico Roy Jr., Camarines Sur police director, said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recovered from An were three heat-sealed sachets of suspected “shabu” (crystal meth) and assorted drug paraphernalia.

In Daet town in Camarines Norte, Daniel Emmanuel Hernandez, 42, was collared in Barangay 1 at 10:30 a.m., Col. Marlon Tejada, Camarines Norte police chief, said in a report.

FEATURED STORIES

Seized from Hernandez were seven sachets of shabu worth P3,000.

Edited by Lzb

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ