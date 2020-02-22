Trending Now

2 nabbed in Camarines Sur buy-busts

LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines — Anti-narcotics operatives arrested two suspected drug pushers in separate buy-bust operations in Camarines Sur towns on Friday night.

Colonel Roderico Roy Jr., director of Camarines Sur police, said in a report that Larry Breboneria, 39, was arrested after selling suspected “shabu” (crystal meth) to an undercover police in Barangay (village) Bigajo Norte, Libmanan town at around 11:15 p.m.

Recovered from him were a medium heat-sealed sachet of suspected shabu worth P5,000 and four small heat-sealed sachets of same illegal drugs.

In Cabusao town, Jearwin Prado, 29, was also nabbed in a separate buy-bust operation in Barangay Camagong at around 6 p.m.

Seized were three sachets of suspected shabu.   

